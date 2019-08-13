As Brown Forman (BF.B) Market Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Cut by $9.38 Million Its Stake; Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined While Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Trimmed by $1.42 Million Its Position

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 26,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 133,751 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 160,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 18.49 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 180,395 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 213,955 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29M, down from 394,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.93. About 404,548 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,278 shares to 102,157 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,969 shares to 18,450 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 42,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.