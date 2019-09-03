As Brown & Brown (BRO) Market Value Rose, Clarkston Capital Partners Lifted Stake by $1.37 Million; Bluespruce Investments LP Trimmed Its Agilent Technologies (A) Holding by $28.52 Million; Stock Value Declined

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 2.36M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 47,381 shares as the company's stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 4.90M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.59M, up from 4.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 2.01 million shares traded or 101.12% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 32,750 shares. California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Hartford Finance holds 0% or 100 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 0.8% or 105,744 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has invested 0.26% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cwm Limited Liability Co reported 628 shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 40,630 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Salem Counselors holds 0.02% or 2,589 shares in its portfolio. 2.47 million are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Park Natl Corporation Oh reported 2,777 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.14% or 569,349 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 103,883 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc reported 60,843 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 293,106 shares. 328 are held by Parkside Commercial Bank Tru.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Much Are Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Can You Imagine How Northwest Natural Holding's (NYSE:NWN) Shareholders Feel About The 58% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance" on September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $262.21 million for 20.67 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 97,340 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.14% or 99,930 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 21.65 million shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 11.94M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.03% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). 166,699 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. 11,048 are owned by Asset Mgmt. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 92,788 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 2.12 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 62,200 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. M&T Commercial Bank reported 15,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has 50,181 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Confluence Mngmt Limited owns 1.14M shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 83,828 shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4,800 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $103.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 801,828 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).