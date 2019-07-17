As Brown (BF.B) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Garrison Financial Raised Its Holding; As American Intl Group (AIG) Valuation Rose, Capital Returns Management Has Lifted by $15.74 Million Its Position

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 8,578 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 80,170 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 71,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.96. About 496,248 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q EPS 39c; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 2.09M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,501 shares. 125,901 were accumulated by Scotia Capital. Mackenzie Finance accumulated 338,589 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership stated it has 1.25% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 15,658 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 5,310 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 45,900 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Capital Research Glob Invsts has 0.58% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Avenir Corp has 0.27% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Utah Retirement owns 168,035 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 113,847 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 14,051 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,978 shares to 1,869 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 203,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,673 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).