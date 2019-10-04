As Brooks Automation Com (BRKS) Market Value Rose, Holder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Cut Position by $576,840; Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Holding Maintained by Qs Investors Llc

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 138.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 115,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 198,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 83,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 69,559 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc Com (BRKS) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 15,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.50M, down from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 48,249 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $16.20 million for 40.50 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion Com by 6,930 shares to 755,194 shares, valued at $55.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc Cl A by 7,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss State Bank invested in 0.01% or 132,100 shares. Vanguard invested in 0.01% or 7.51 million shares. Moreover, Bridges Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 48,290 shares. Lord Abbett Company Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,975 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.10 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tompkins Finance Corporation reported 1,275 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). First Interstate Financial Bank owns 623 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 229,777 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc owns 408,126 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.05% stake. 7,137 are held by Profund Limited Liability Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 11,023 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv invested in 22,591 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.05% or 111,900 shares.

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Brooks Automation Announces Transition of Sample Management Leadership – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brooks Automation: More Life Science, More Appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Brooks Automation, Inc’s Shares Popped 31% Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Brooks Automation (BRKS) a Strong Sell? – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CNCE shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 16.29 million shares or 6.01% less from 17.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 16,734 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 10,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 250 shares. Amer Int Grp Inc holds 0% or 13,697 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has 145,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp reported 91,976 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 18,569 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 101,897 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). D E Shaw has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 340,702 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE).