As Brooks Automation (BRKS) Share Value Rose, Telemark Asset Management Lifted by $3.80 Million Its Holding; Van Berkom & Associates Holds Holding in Primoris Svcs (PRIM)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 587,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The institutional investor held 3.25M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.03 million, up from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Primoris Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 344,908 shares traded or 98.88% up from the average. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 13/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – AWARD IS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A 178 MWAC SOLAR ELECTRIC GENERATING FACILITY LOCATED IN WEST TEXAS; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $100 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Solar Award Valued Over $40 Million; 06/03/2018 @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES, IS NOT SUBJECT TO FINANCING CONDITION; 09/05/2018 – @amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Expects Addition of Approximately $400 Million to Total Backlog; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Anticipates a Late Second Qtr 2018 Start Date for a Major Pipeline Project in Backlog; 26/04/2018 – @amazon Web Services is the most profitable piece of $AMZN, responsible for $1.4 billion in operating income:

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.50 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 383,046 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 3,474 shares to 837,712 shares, valued at $80.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 37,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $871.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 130,000 shares to 270,000 shares, valued at $33.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

