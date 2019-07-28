As Brooks Automation (BRKS) Market Valuation Rose, Boston Partners Upped Stake; Timber Creek Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Capital One Finl Com (COF) by $1.15 Million

Boston Partners increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 30,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.32 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 333,146 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 57.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 14,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 24,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.20 million shares traded or 64.58% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $907,214 activity. The insider Montone William T. sold $243,750.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 2.34M shares to 5.15 million shares, valued at $164.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 281,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation holds 33,688 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bridges Investment Mngmt accumulated 48,290 shares. Cwm Llc accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Everence holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 10,020 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.39 million shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Mckinley Capital Limited Co Delaware holds 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 1,789 shares. Raymond James And Associate has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). State Street Corp invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Legal & General Group Public Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Boston Prtn holds 1.37M shares. Northern Tru Corp has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 1.02 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Gemmer Asset Mgmt owns 92 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Partners stated it has 5,768 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 12,095 shares to 34,411 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

