As Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Lowered Stake by $9.43 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Regents Of The University Of California Decreased Holding

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 17,735 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 35,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 8.15 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 523,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 1,370 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26,000, down from 525,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 853,718 shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy GGP for $23.50 per share in cash; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 04/05/2018 – Brookfield Property 1Q EPS 69c; 17/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD WOULD OVERSEE AND EXECUTE REDEVELOPMENT OF OFFICE TOWER OWNED BY KUSHNER COS; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – CASH PORTION OF DEAL TO BE FUNDED WITH ABOUT $4 BLN FROM JV EQUITY PARTNERS, & FINANCINGS FROM SYNDICATE OF LENDERS; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BPY shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 250.01 million shares or 1.57% more from 246.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt holds 13,846 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cap World owns 10.60 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.01% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Bellecapital Int stated it has 15,850 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Financial Architects holds 900 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.23% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.2% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Tiemann Investment Advsr Limited stated it has 11,200 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested in 0% or 17,516 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 5.30M shares. Hexavest has 0.28% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1.12M shares. Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau And Assoc has invested 1.51% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 400 shares.

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Coworking firm Industrious raises $80 million, sees profit in 2020 – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brookfield Property Partners to Hold Conference Call & Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM (ET) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Just Doubled Down On Brookfield Property Partners – 40% Discount To Fair Value With 7% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Top Stocks for September 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6,060 shares to 6,150 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 203,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.