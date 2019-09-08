As Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Has Upped Position; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rose While Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Trimmed by $638,575 Its Holding

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.24M shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 762,484 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – CASH PORTION OF DEAL TO BE FUNDED WITH ABOUT $4 BLN FROM JV EQUITY PARTNERS, & FINANCINGS FROM SYNDICATE OF LENDERS; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – TRANSACTION INCLUDES A $1.85 BLN INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION, FROM $7.4 BLN TO $9.25 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Mark (VEA) by 14,965 shares to 130,429 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Dj Internet (FDN) by 6,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,388 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets (FEM).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 12.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 0% or 24,031 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 1,941 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 11.90 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 9 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 483,952 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Tiemann Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 11,200 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 2,567 are held by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of. 4.71 million were reported by 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Hexavest invested in 1.15M shares or 0.3% of the stock. North Star Invest, a Illinois-based fund reported 203 shares. 20,061 were accumulated by River Road Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Cibc reported 0.19% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Summit Securities Gp has 0.04% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 10,200 shares.

