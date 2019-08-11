As Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Stock Price Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding by $4.13 Million; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Increased Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding by $19.06 Million as Shares Rose

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 489.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 157,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 189,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.04M, up from 32,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $122.43. About 1.51 million shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 659,801 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION FROM $23.00 TO $23.50 PER GGP SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy U.S. mall owner GGP; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – CASH PORTION OF DEAL TO BE FUNDED WITH ABOUT $4 BLN FROM JV EQUITY PARTNERS, & FINANCINGS FROM SYNDICATE OF LENDERS; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property bags mall owner GGP; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 89,430 shares to 365,451 shares, valued at $41.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 76,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,621 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

