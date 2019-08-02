As Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Portland Investment Counsel Lifted Its Position; Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Stake in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) by $1.71 Million

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 16,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66M, up from 987,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 15.13 million shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 17/04/2018 – Top JP Morgan retail analyst Matt Boss reveals his playbook for the China ‘wildcard’; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table); 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 31/05/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5654 ROUBLES FROM 5472 ROUBLES; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 626,598 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy GGP for $23.50 per share in cash; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – CONSIDERATION IN DEAL WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A DIVIDEND BY GGP PAID IN CASH AND EQUITY AND MERGER CONSIDERATION PAID IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement Provides for Brookfield Property Partners to Pay $1.2B Reverse Termination Fee Under Certain Circumstances; 17/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD WOULD OVERSEE AND EXECUTE REDEVELOPMENT OF OFFICE TOWER OWNED BY KUSHNER COS; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 143,580 shares to 454,513 shares, valued at $86.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (NYSE:VZ) by 20,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,350 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Us$0.001 ‘C’.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

