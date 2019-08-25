As Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Shares Declined, Forward Management Has Upped Stake by $1.61 Million; Johnston Asset Management Maintains Stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS)

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 883,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, up from 644,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 1.46M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 1.19 million shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to buy mall operator GGP; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 16/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS TO BUY GGP FOR $9.25B; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Company, Michigan-based fund reported 3,922 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1,384 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 29,509 shares. Frontier Cap Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,591 shares. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 8.04 million are held by Fmr Ltd Llc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 22,179 shares in its portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Llc invested in 1.14M shares. Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.16 million shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd accumulated 121,153 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 50,254 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). D L Carlson Investment Gru reported 358,575 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Awarded $15 Million Task Order to Continue Training Support to Royal Saudi Naval Forces – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kratos (KTOS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kratos Receives $23 Million Sole Source High Performance Jet Drone Production Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 7,040 shares to 243,346 shares, valued at $18.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,536 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17 billion and $672.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc by 164,542 shares to 606,108 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (NASDAQ:WHLRP).

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Property Partners: A Leading High-Yield Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Is Wrong With Brookfield Property Partners? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Property Partners Reminds Unitholders of Substantial Issuer Bid Expiry – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Property Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:BPY-UN.TO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Property Partners Unveiled: The Real Reason Why BPY Yields More Than 6% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 20,061 shares. Brown Advisory reported 134,598 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc reported 2.02M shares stake. Mackenzie holds 1.88 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Capital World Investors holds 0% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Letko Brosseau And holds 1.63% or 7.95M shares in its portfolio. 10,940 were accumulated by Suncoast Equity Mgmt. Brookfield Asset Mgmt reported 81.72 million shares stake. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 83 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Scotia invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Dt Inv Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 146,479 shares. Summit Securities Group Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 10,200 shares. Taylor Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 10,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 10,273 shares.