As Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Market Value Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake by $4.13 Million; Apache (APA) Shares Declined While Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lowered by $431,800 Its Holding

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 4.29M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 04/05/2018 – Apache Presenting at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 29/03/2018 – FBI: Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation; 12/04/2018 – APACHE NAMES BEN RODGERS AS VP, TREASURY; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 06/03/2018 – Apache Pulsar Outperforms Apache Kafka by 2.5x on OpenMessaging Benchmark; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 319,229 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Takes Majority Ownership in GGP; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy GGP for $23.50 per share in cash; 20/03/2018 – Jeff Coyne: Reuters reports Brookfield Property Partners has made a new bid for GGP, which rejected a $14.8 billion cash-and-st; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values; 22/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans Retail Reboot on Bleecker Street; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,247 activity. Shares for $95,407 were bought by Ellis Juliet S.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,013 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 20,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Glob Asset Management reported 0.09% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 32,005 shares. 229,672 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 318,087 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri stated it has 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). American Inc holds 0.02% or 160,560 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 28,600 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Lc has 150,000 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. 55.35 million were reported by Dodge & Cox. Patten holds 9,473 shares. Van Den Berg I holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 1.05 million shares. Whitebox Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 23,269 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0% or 16,759 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,337 shares.