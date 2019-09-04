As Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Market Valuation Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Lifted Its Position; Cumberland Partners LTD Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) Lifted as Valuation Rose

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 66.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 5,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 13,855 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.85. About 973,181 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company's stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 395,978 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 27,324 shares to 112,299 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 76,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,780 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl (NYSE:MA).

More recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.