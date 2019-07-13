As Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Market Valuation Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Increased Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $786,285 as Share Price Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 1.02M shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 27/03/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of GGP Inc. by Brookfield Property Partners L.P; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS SEES DEAL ADDING TO FFO/UNIT; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 7,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,592 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 31,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 12/03/2018 – silew: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 16,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Community Fincl Bank Na invested in 38 shares. The New York-based State Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 972,749 shares. Whittier Company invested in 0% or 1,534 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.05% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 6.67 million shares. 1,556 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. North Star Inv Management holds 203 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 21,042 shares in its portfolio. 500,000 are held by Investors. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 182,320 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 0.02% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 7,000 shares. Nordea Inv Management holds 2,013 shares. Lee Danner And Bass reported 10,000 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. On Sunday, January 13 BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,831 shares. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.30 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn has 0.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38,008 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 295 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 0% or 35 shares. Cibc Inc holds 0.48% or 1.02M shares. Invesco Limited has 0.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 20,671 are held by Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 3,234 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.13% or 24,286 shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset Mgmt owns 37,146 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 34,510 are held by Art Advsr Limited Liability. Capital Advisors Ok invested in 76,201 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Millennium Management Lc has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.05 million shares. Carroll Associates Inc owns 60,727 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Hourglass, a Texas-based fund reported 2,979 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:COR) by 25,200 shares to 106,587 shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:OFC).