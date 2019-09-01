As Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Stock Rose, Holder Davis-Rea LTD Has Lowered Stake; Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowered Position in Sanofi (SNY) by $1.49 Million as Stock Declined

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 284,388 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video)

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 33,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.13 million, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 1.47M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF CHARLES BILLARD AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 08/03/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 06/03/2018 – Sanofi to Appoint Emmanuel Babeau as Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – SANOFI HEAD OF GLOBAL R&D ELIAS ZERHOUNI TO RETIRE; COMPANY NAMES JOHN REED TO TAKE OVER ON JULY 1; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Target Date For FDA Decision is October 28; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 29/03/2018 – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFERS BY SANOFI TO ACQUIRE ABLYNX WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018 ABLX.BT

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in St Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 26,501 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $36.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 42,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ).

