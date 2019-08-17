As Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Share Value Rose, Highstreet Asset Management Raised Position; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Greenleaf Trust Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Declined

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 26.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 96,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 463,244 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35 million, up from 366,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 396,951 shares traded or 19.05% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 14/03/2018 – Apax Partners to take control of Italian consultancy BIP; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 02/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q FFO/UNIT 85C; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 9,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 251,272 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, down from 260,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 493,652 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $53.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,470 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer has 790,224 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Com invested in 588,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,523 shares. Accredited Invsts reported 25,409 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Co accumulated 0.15% or 16,653 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.38% or 811,023 shares. Ckw Fincl Grp accumulated 380 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Com has 2.48% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jarislowsky Fraser reported 981,401 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 144,300 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Amer Intl Grp Inc owns 10.99 million shares. Optimum Advsr invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 157,488 were accumulated by Barbara Oil. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 10,441 shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 8,848 shares to 13,952 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund Mfc (EEM).