As Brookfield Infrastructure Part (BIP) Valuation Rose, Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Trimmed by $1.52 Million Its Holding; As Avista (AVA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Havens Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 308,338 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – NO COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSACTION WILL BE RECOVERED FROM AVISTA OR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q EPS 83c; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – AGREEMENT REPRESENTS A FULL SETTLEMENT WHICH ALL PARTIES HAVE AGREED IS CONSISTENT WITH PUBLIC INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – Avista Introduces Solar Select™ Renewable Energy for Large Business Customers; 18/05/2018 – Avista Corp. Expects to Confirm Earnings Guidance for 2018 — Filing; 05/03/2018 AVA: Hearing that staff is recommending the OPUC reject the Avista/HydroOne merger, opening up a new front in Trump’s Trade War with Canada. – ! $AVA; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Settlement, if Approved, Would Result in Allocation to Washington of Rate Credit of About $31 M Over 5-Yr Period; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA REACH SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE IN WASHINGTON; 12/03/2018 – Avista Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CFIUS Completes Its Review of the Proposed Merger of Hydro One and Avista

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Part (BIP) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 37,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 443,997 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 481,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 426,386 shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q Net $327M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) or 16,664 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Trust holds 99 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 356,399 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 15,776 shares. Icon Advisers invested 0.05% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Mirae Asset Comm invested in 58,477 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP owns 42,931 shares. State Street holds 1.90M shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 160,239 shares. Qs Investors Lc owns 136,746 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 0.03% or 53,400 shares. Lpl Limited, a California-based fund reported 12,767 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 196,776 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 403,880 shares.

