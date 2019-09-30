As Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Cut by $879,606 Its Holding; World Fuel Services (INT) Stock Price Rose While Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Cut Its Holding

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (INT) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 28,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 128,535 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, down from 157,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 95,561 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 20,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 735,306 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.59M, down from 756,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 169,490 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $425M, EST. $443.7M; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $45.12M for 14.43 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 294,244 shares to 36.74 million shares, valued at $1.55B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 1.98M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold INT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.54 million shares or 1.20% less from 60.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 23,984 shares. Alphaone Inv Services Ltd has invested 0.42% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Prudential Fincl Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 15,296 shares. Systematic LP has invested 0.04% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Valley National Advisers has invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 11,851 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% or 250,476 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 520,011 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 35,846 shares. 8,269 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0% or 8,698 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0.01% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT).

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 18.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.71 per share. BIP’s profit will be $245.54 million for 14.79 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.18% negative EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 18,515 shares to 360,315 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 18,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.