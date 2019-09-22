As Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Valuation Rose, Nuveen Asset Management Lowered by $2.24 Million Its Stake; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Keystone Financial Planning Trimmed Stake

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 53,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 237,642 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.20 million, down from 290,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 339,084 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 14/03/2018 – Apax Partners to take control of Italian consultancy BIP; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q FFO 85c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 17/04/2018 – Kyle Schmidt, CFP® Joins BIP Wealth; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 7,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 66,559 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64M, down from 74,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 18.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.71 per share. BIP’s profit will be $234.10M for 14.20 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.18% negative EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.73M shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $108.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.84M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset invested in 0.24% or 3.52 million shares. Moreover, Hemenway Tru Ltd Com has 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 91,843 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 99,899 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd has invested 1.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bluestein R H And has 1.62% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 0.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fiduciary accumulated 923,691 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Llc owns 35,605 shares. Liberty Capital Management holds 19,229 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 322,611 shares. Bp Plc holds 1.13% or 558,000 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 9,383 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 1.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 81,650 shares. Wright Serv accumulated 85,934 shares or 1.79% of the stock. 100,000 were reported by Weiss Multi.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.