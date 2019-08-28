As Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Stock Value Rose, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Cut Stake; As Altria Group (MO) Share Price Declined, D L Carlson Investment Group Raised Its Stake by $3.84 Million

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 70,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 756,249 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.58 million, down from 826,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 396,074 shares traded or 15.91% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 15/03/2018 – China’s Southern Power buys stake in Chile’s Transelec; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 09/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO START PROCESS OF BUYING GAS NATURAL COLOMBIA UNIT; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q FFO 85c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Kyle Schmidt, CFP® Joins BIP Wealth; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1206.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 67,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 73,020 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 56.78 million shares traded or 563.50% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc. by 8,775 shares to 35,917 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,808 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Partners Inc holds 0.1% or 36,393 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Adirondack Tru reported 3,134 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.38% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hendley & Communication Inc accumulated 11,090 shares. Tru Department Mb Fincl Bank N A holds 74 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 16,843 shares. Clark Estates Incorporated invested in 0.58% or 65,300 shares. Coldstream Capital stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Benin Management Corporation holds 0.12% or 4,960 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey invested in 113,232 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory owns 8,930 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 104,065 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 4,260 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,311 shares to 26,881 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 79,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).