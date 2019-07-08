As Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Market Value Rose, Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Decreased by $2.87 Million Its Holding; As Bce (BCE) Valuation Rose, Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Increased Holding by $1.14 Million

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 70,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 756,249 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.58M, down from 826,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 104,191 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.41% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-$10 billion worth of Brookfield deals in Brazil; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO START PROCESS OF BUYING GAS NATURAL COLOMBIA UNIT; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 25,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 901,672 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.05 million, up from 875,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 324,308 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BIP’s profit will be $230.10M for 13.29 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.68% negative EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 530,808 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $54.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 67,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

