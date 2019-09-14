As Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) Stock Price Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased Position; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Lowered Its Holding by $29.39 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 4.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 10.47 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500.65 million, down from 15.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.10M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 565,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.70 million, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 5.08M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.52 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Warren Buffett's Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise" on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: "Warren Buffett's Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter", Finance.Yahoo.com published: "With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting" on June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 206,386 are owned by Hartford Invest Management. Legacy Capital Ptnrs holds 0.34% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 14,441 shares. Mechanics Bank Department owns 7,137 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Covington Capital owns 15,666 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.2% or 75,100 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Yhb Invest Advisors has 120,139 shares. Macquarie Gp invested in 519,210 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Com has 1.48% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 4,375 are held by Pettyjohn Wood And White. Moreover, Waverton Inv Management has 0.05% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cls Investments Llc reported 33,064 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,509 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 104,970 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.61% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 24,288 shares.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 507,373 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 78,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).