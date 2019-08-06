As Brookfield Asset Mgt A Lv (BAM) Share Price Rose, Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Cut Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Held by Texas Permanent School Fund

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt A Lv (BAM) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 27,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 884,641 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.21M, down from 912,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt A Lv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 1.43M shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 41,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 340,649 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.82M, up from 299,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44 million shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,515 shares to 17,939 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,776 shares to 84,937 shares, valued at $30.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,627 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

