As Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cla (BAM) Shares Rose, New South Capital Management Trimmed by $858,173 Its Position; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Upped Holding

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by 71.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 44,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 106,998 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.95 million, up from 62,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 816,360 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (BAM) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 18,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.24 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.51. About 1.55 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 4,149 shares to 556,196 shares, valued at $80.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWV) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Intll Limited Ca has 99,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 1.79 million shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.55% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 83,638 shares. Anderson Hoagland And owns 2.44% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 30,335 shares. Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 63 shares. Colonial Trust reported 1.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 15,519 shares. Korea Inv invested in 567,766 shares. Tobam holds 1,238 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 36,617 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A reported 180 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $13.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7,247 shares to 13,715 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gs Activebeta Intl Etf by 44,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,925 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).