As Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cla (BAM) Share Value Rose, Holder New South Capital Management Increased Its Stake; Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 37.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 4,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 11,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 516,991 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (BAM) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 36,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.40 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 830,635 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,037 shares to 14,437 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.59 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

