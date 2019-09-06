As Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cla (BAM) Market Value Rose, New South Capital Management Has Increased Position by $1.67 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Hemenway Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 57,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 1.77M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (BAM) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 36,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.40M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.36. About 188,391 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 30,659 shares to 3.96M shares, valued at $93.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 525,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 20,629 shares to 202,082 shares, valued at $19.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN).