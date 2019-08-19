As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Holding; Rodgers Brothers Lifted Its Meredith (MDP) Holding by $484,275

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 33.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 8,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 35,121 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 26,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 25,496 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 16/04/2018 – Meredith, Magenta: Fortune Italy Will Be Published Monthly in Italian; 21/03/2018 – Meredith decides to explore sale of TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money; 15/05/2018 – The Foundry Wins Three Webby Awards For Its Innovation In Virtual Reality And 360-Video Content; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Rev $648.8M; 12/04/2018 – Meredith Names Karla Partilla Publisher Of Allrecipes Magazine; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – LAUNCH OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH EMEALS TO BRING EDITORIALLY CURATED MEAL PLANS TO MILLIONS OF HOME COOKS; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – WILL FUND ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH; 19/04/2018 – TIME Reveals Its Annual List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 379,906 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, down from 385,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 924,324 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Record 2018 Net Income and FFO – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Business Partners Announces the Partial Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Real Estate Investments to Ride Out the Current Storm – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 4,587 shares to 454,668 shares, valued at $48.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Meredith to amend annual filing amid material weakness – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “National Media Group President Jon Werther To Leave Meredith – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hoi An, Vietnam, Is No. 1 City Overall in 24th Annual Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Fast-Growing Small Cap Stocks You Don’t Want To Miss… – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.