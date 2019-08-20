As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Valuation Rose, Portland Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake by $4.56 Million; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $4.34 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 1.53M shares traded or 9.93% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 572.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 17,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,470 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 3,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $249.28. About 850,772 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldgs holds 5,245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton reported 9,084 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, a Arkansas-based fund reported 20,480 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 0.1% stake. Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bokf Na reported 47,333 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs holds 213 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Curbstone Financial Mgmt reported 0.17% stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc has invested 1.57% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 5,422 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Ltd Company. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Barnett And stated it has 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Century accumulated 1.19 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Moreover, Savant Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,631 shares.