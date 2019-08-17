As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Valuation Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Increased by $2.93 Million Its Stake; Investure Upped Holding in Baidu (BIDU) by $2.55 Million

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 1.21 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 5.93 million shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yielding Renewable Energy Stock Just Revved Up Its Dividend Growth Plan – The Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Real Estate Investments to Ride Out the Current Storm – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Control of Genworth Canada – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 34 and Series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IXUS, BABA, ERUS, BIDU – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Baidu a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VC Deals: SoftBank Backs Renewable Energy Storage – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Did Snapchat’s Android Reboot Revive Snap in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Momo vs. Baidu – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XES) by 61,700 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $21.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,130 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).