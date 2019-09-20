As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Valuation Rose, Holder Frigate Ventures LP Has Lowered Stake by $399,500; Marlowe Partners LP Upped Its Cyrusone (CONE) Holding by $7.27 Million

Frigate Ventures Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 15,066 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 23,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 702,847 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 165.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 127,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 204,743 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82 million, up from 77,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 912,716 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18

