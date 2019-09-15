As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Valuation Rose, Barr E S & Co Has Cut Position; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Decreased Holding in Angiodynamics (ANGO) by $383,838 as Stock Price Rose

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 11,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 569,176 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.20 million, down from 580,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.10M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 58.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 20,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The hedge fund held 14,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277,000, down from 34,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $692.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 153,561 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 111,291 shares to 632,035 shares, valued at $25.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Mirage (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.50 million for 115.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

