As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Frigate Ventures LP Has Boosted Its Stake; Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Stock Rose While Firsthand Capital Management Boosted by $7.16 Million Its Position

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 879,237 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 906,065 were reported by Chevy Chase. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Interactive Financial Advsr reported 0% stake. Mitchell Cap Mgmt Co reported 0.64% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 23,834 are held by Dillon Assocs Incorporated. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 13,825 are owned by Sit Investment Associates. Lord Abbett & Co has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 90,267 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora invested in 17,429 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tarbox Family Office reported 201 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc reported 0.09% stake.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.