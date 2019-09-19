As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Value Rose, East Coast Asset Management Boosted Position; Lionstone Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $1.30 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 203,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 190,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 2.18M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 83,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 441,865 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11M, up from 358,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 1.83M shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartline Corp stated it has 14,010 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med invested in 0.3% or 3,681 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hrt Fincl Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 13,301 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt holds 23,870 shares. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas reported 8,206 shares stake. Viking Glob Investors Limited Partnership reported 0.63% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 3,465 were accumulated by Argi Invest Ser Llc. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 171,956 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv, a New York-based fund reported 287 shares. Barnett & Inc holds 0.22% or 3,792 shares. 7,250 were accumulated by Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,288 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 133,112 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Whiting Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WLL) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: Low Dividend Yield Is A Deal-Breaker – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Hold out for a Lower Valuation Before Buying Home Depot Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $373.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 893 shares to 417 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 13,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,847 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).