As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Rose, Portland Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding by $4.56 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Northwest Investment Counselors Boosted Position

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 7.40 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 515,580 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 20.08 million shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Lc owns 1.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,621 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc holds 174 shares. Montag Caldwell Lc reported 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Churchill Mngmt stated it has 65,869 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Willow Creek Wealth Management reported 10,967 shares stake. Horseman Ltd reported 20,400 shares stake. Citizens And Northern owns 2.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,885 shares. 34,324 are held by Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability. 153,960 are held by Highland Management Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 2.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Com Tn invested in 7,505 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 2.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 116,154 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs LP accumulated 0.18% or 20,273 shares. Pure Fin Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.82% or 22,829 shares.

