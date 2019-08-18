As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Upped Its Holding by $1.43 Million; White Elm Capital Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) Trimmed by $1.86 Million as Share Price Declined

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 110,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, down from 122,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 1.56M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 1.21 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 526 were reported by Smithfield. Moreover, Dsc Advsr Lp has 0.05% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,655 shares. Wisconsin Mngmt Llc holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 17,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) owns 710 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Smith Salley & Associates invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Davenport And Llc accumulated 276,186 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company owns 5,372 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Contour Asset Management Lc holds 516,602 shares or 5.76% of its portfolio. Btc Cap Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Everence Cap Management Inc has 0.13% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jfs Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Glob holds 0.38% or 7.67M shares. Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 2.04M shares. Clean Yield invested in 0.01% or 130 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 109.19 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 89,857 shares to 324,892 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.