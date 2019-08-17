As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Rose, Moon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Stock Value Rose, Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Increased Holding by $3.16 Million

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 510 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 112,876 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 billion, down from 113,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 1.21M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 35,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 194,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33 million, up from 158,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 432,035 shares traded or 9.09% up from the average. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership invested 0.1% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). California Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 43,151 shares. Fmr accumulated 0.01% or 835,388 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 1.58M shares. Osterweis Capital holds 7,930 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 4,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 30,000 were accumulated by Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Company. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). D E Shaw And invested in 0.03% or 230,554 shares. Roberts Glore Inc Il owns 3,525 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Sheets Smith Wealth reported 5,917 shares. Sterling Limited Co invested 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Parkside Bankshares And invested in 86 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust owns 6,544 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 62,761 shares to 157,905 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 103,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1,120 shares to 26,249 shares, valued at $1.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

