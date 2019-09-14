As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Rose, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lowered Stake by $3.58 Million; As Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stock Declined, Holder Gruss & Co Has Cut Stake

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 64.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 26,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $962,000, down from 41,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 1.27M shares traded or 10.95% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 80.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 76,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 18,352 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878,000, down from 94,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.10M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $169.82 million for 17.83 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $92.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13,500 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

