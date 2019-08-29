As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Omers Administration Lowered Holding; Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Share Price Declined While Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.29 Million

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp analyzed 185,879 shares as the company's stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 9.90M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478.62M, down from 10.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 1.18 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 17,474 shares to 298,512 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 40,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares to 99,149 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL).