As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Price Rose, Bridgewater Associates LP Cut by $2.90 Million Its Holding; Fenimore Asset Management Stake in International Flavors And Frag (IFF) Has Raised as Shares Declined

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 63,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 281,063 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, down from 344,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 881,554 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in International Flavors And Frag (IFF) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 4,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,740 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, up from 41,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Flavors And Frag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $146.32. About 447,922 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 50,915 shares to 129,744 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 455,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19,853 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $61.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 539,536 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO).