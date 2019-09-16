As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shares Rose, East Coast Asset Management Raised Stake; Heartland Advisors Stake in Associated Banc (ASB) Has Lowered by $1.54 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 83,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 441,865 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11M, up from 358,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 422,991 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc analyzed 73,289 shares as the company's stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 464,219 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, down from 537,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 442,531 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $373.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 103,883 shares to 21,660 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,891 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $76.23 million for 11.00 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.