As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Trimmed Stake; Marathon Capital Management Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Raised by $1.21 Million

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 350.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 46,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 59,873 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 13,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 4.19 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 705,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 4.83M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.36 million, down from 5.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 1.08M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $119.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.