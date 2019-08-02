As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Value Rose, Portland Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding; Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 72,380 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 344,223 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Bides Its Time Amid Scarce Targets in Distressed Assets; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter of 2018; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 1.20 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $110.42 million for 18.63 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,543 were accumulated by Usca Ria Ltd Com. Sol Mngmt accumulated 65,550 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Company holds 19,956 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Raymond James And Assocs reported 113,515 shares. Alpine Management Ltd Company reported 1.85% stake. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability reported 21,538 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shelter Retirement Plan accumulated 1.56% or 61,100 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 35,925 shares stake. Lpl Fin Llc holds 0% or 28,592 shares. 460 are owned by Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Renaissance Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 14,689 shares.