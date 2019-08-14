As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Price Rose, Pecaut & Company Upped Its Position by $2.93 Million; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose, Holder Salient Trust Company Lta Cut by $2.31 Million Its Position

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $50.06. About 856,017 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 67.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 33,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 16,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 50,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 834,203 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Business Partners Announces the Partial Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Real Estate Investments to Ride Out the Current Storm – Investorplace.com” published on August 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Control of Genworth Canada – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “The Best Growth Stocks for 2020 and Beyond | The – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VDC: Slow Growth And Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 25.45 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.