As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Price Rose, Holder Frigate Ventures LP Trimmed by $399,500 Its Holding; Weitz Investment Management Lowered Facebook (FB) Stake by $1.93 Million

Frigate Ventures Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 15,066 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 23,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.10M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 423,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.74M, down from 433,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – KANSAS AG: FACEBOOK RESPONDS TO STATES’ DATA PRIVACY INQUIRY; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 10/04/2018 – Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: A timeline of the data hijacking scandal; 20/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy says Facebook is making him a scapegoat; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Defends Montanans’ Privacy, Holds Facebook Accountable for Breach of Trust; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Says Zuckerberg Won’t Give Evidence to U.K. Lawmakers; 26/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief is reportedly leaving the company in wake of Russian disinformation scandal; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on U.S. election, Facebook questioned

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 1.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 883,251 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 16.31 million shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Com has 166,820 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maryland Mgmt has invested 1.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Korea Inv reported 1.78M shares. 4.12 million were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Schmidt P J Mgmt Incorporated invested in 5,900 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edgemoor has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 444,106 are owned by Bristol John W Inc New York. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 16,720 shares. 1.46 million were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Utd Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested in 2,850 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Family holds 872 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 5,250 shares to 190,400 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Box Inc by 575,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

