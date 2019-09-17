As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Share Price Rose, Davis-Rea LTD Decreased Position; As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Market Valuation Rose, First Personal Financial Services Upped Its Position by $317,595

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 47,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30M, up from 45,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.28. About 376,914 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 9,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 152,883 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31M, down from 162,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 1.09M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Fire Group Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 206,150 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Com holds 142,101 shares. King Luther Capital Management reported 0% stake. Hartford Management reported 0.2% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). State Street Corporation has invested 0.08% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). North Star Management Corp stated it has 7,307 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.61% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). M&T Bancorporation Corporation has 0.05% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 67,349 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Company, Michigan-based fund reported 344 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 43,311 shares. Jcic Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Gam Holdg Ag holds 8,323 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp holds 5,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

