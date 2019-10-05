As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose, Texas Yale Capital Lifted Its Holding; Granite Point Capital Management LP Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Trimmed by $1.14 Million as Share Value Declined

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 46,871 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 34,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 1.88 million shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion: Slicing and Dicing the Assortment; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM SAYS ON APRIL 12, ACQUIRED RING FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $900 MLN, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 134,898 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qudian Inc by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,439 shares. Garrison Bradford & Inc reported 1,152 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 257,169 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bouchey Financial Grp Limited owns 651 shares. Winfield Assocs accumulated 6,604 shares. Taconic Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 10.35% or 68,000 shares. Fernwood Invest has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management holds 0.48% or 642 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co owns 4,707 shares. Montag A And Associate Incorporated invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 3.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burns J W And Inc New York reported 2.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Planning Gru owns 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 228 shares.

