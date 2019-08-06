As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose, Texas Yale Capital Has Increased by $450,524 Its Stake; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Raised Its Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Position by $339,416

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 9,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 34,204 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 24,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 1.43M shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $159.77. About 997,336 shares traded or 35.31% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet ‘A’ by 324 shares to 5,386 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 3,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,110 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 30,290 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Graham And Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 28,100 shares. 1,500 were accumulated by Old Dominion Management Inc. 438,575 are owned by Swiss Natl Bank. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company owns 417,095 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp reported 1,845 shares. 83,881 were reported by Speece Thorson Cap Group. Ariel Invs Lc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 932,207 shares. Allen Ltd Liability has invested 0.44% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Vident Invest Advisory has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Daiwa Securities Grp holds 6,177 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc reported 148,852 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 28,397 shares. Orrstown Services owns 4,504 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold $540,407 worth of stock.

