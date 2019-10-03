As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose, Holder Northeast Financial Consultants Lifted Its Holding; As Cornerstone Ondemand (Call) (CSOD) Valuation Rose, Walleye Trading Has Boosted Stake by $2.49 Million

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (Call) (CSOD) by 155.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 43,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 71,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16 million, up from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 3,883 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone Schools Unveils Lifetime Commitment to Students Through the New Cornerstone For Life Promise

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 105.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 124,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 243,395 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, up from 118,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 296,239 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CSOD shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 51.24 million shares or 2.73% more from 49.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico-based Hanseatic Service has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Moreover, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 2.1% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 159,871 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited has 0.05% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 3,616 shares. Hexavest Incorporated accumulated 4,811 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 770,309 shares. Bernzott Cap Advsr invested in 398,576 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 5.39 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 91,805 shares. Granahan Inv Mgmt Inc Ma stated it has 436,687 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 6,384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 82,500 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 400 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,695 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,614 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.04% or 77,166 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cornerstone OnDemand: Potential Triple Top May Foreshadow Tough Road Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sapiens (SPNS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cornerstone Sets Date to Announce Q1 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) CEO Adam Miller on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 131,000 shares to 132,400 shares, valued at $26.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co (Put) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,400 shares, and cut its stake in Wageworks Inc (Call) (NYSE:WAGE).

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $974.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (QQXT) by 7,600 shares to 41,746 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 438,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,514 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).