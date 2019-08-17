As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose, Check Capital Management Has Lowered by $5.89 Million Its Stake; As Chase (CCF) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Champlain Investment Partners Upped Stake

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 128,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.62 million, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 1.21 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Chase Corporation (CCF) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 51,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.51% . The institutional investor held 191,030 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68M, up from 139,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Chase Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $98.98. About 21,598 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 16.06% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) by 185,005 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $32.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Bean Technologies Corpora (NYSE:JBT) by 3,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 997,920 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

More important recent Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Chase Corporation Acquires Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC â€“ Zappa Stewart – Business Wire” on January 04, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Chase Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Revenue of $66.6 Million – Earnings Per Share of $0.56 – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Chase Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on April 04, 2018. More interesting news about Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chase Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results Revenue of $72.11 Million Earnings Per Share of $0.90 Paid Down Revolving Credit Facility in Full Further Progress on Facility Consolidation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CCF shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 1.29% less from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 14,694 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Neuberger Berman Gp Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Lord Abbett & Commerce Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Ghp Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.07% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Champlain Inv Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 191,030 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Wilen Inv Management owns 107,792 shares for 7.46% of their portfolio. Choate Advisors holds 1.65% or 302,383 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 767 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Strs Ohio owns 7,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 495,015 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 5,050 shares. Minerva Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 8.8% or 169,270 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).