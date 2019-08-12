As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose, Aristotle Capital Management Upped Holding; Ensco Plc (ESV) Shares Declined While Arosa Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 152,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 947,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 25,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 261,839 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22M, up from 236,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.75M shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 405,947 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 85,944 shares. 796,638 were accumulated by Swiss Comml Bank. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 146,761 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Finance holds 0.01% or 1.89 million shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 23,872 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated reported 129,334 shares. 14,771 are held by Creative Planning. Manufacturers Life Co The invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 71,741 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Co has 19,586 shares. Huber Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.52% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia accumulated 227,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cna Financial holds 32,600 shares.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ensco slips as revenues hurt by lower utilization, dayrates – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ensco Rowan (ESV) to Discontinue Quarterly Cash Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 19,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp.